Pizza delivery driver assaulted, almost robbed

AMARILLO, TX. - A pizza delivery driver was assaulted and nearly robbed in Northeast Amarillo.



APD is looking for three suspects from Monday night's attempted armed robbery. All three suspects are young black males, possibly teenagers.



The delivery driver told officers one suspect was wearing a gray hoodie and another wearing a blue hoodie. There was no description for the 3rd suspect.



Reports show that the victim was delivering pizza to an address in the 2900 block of Wichita when 3 men approached him. The driver was hit in the head just before they pulled a gun and demanded money.



Officers tell us the address for the delivery turned out to be a vacant house.



If you have information you're asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.