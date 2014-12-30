Family safe after chimney fire wakes them

AMARILLO, TX - A chimney fire threatened a family in North Amarillo early this morning.



The blaze took place in the 4600 block of Yucca around 8 a.m.



Witnesses say flames could be seen coming from the top of the house. Fire crews got control of the fire quickly and made sure the family was safe.



The Red Cross was on hand as well to assist the family with any needs.



No injuries were reported but the cause of the fire is under investigation.



Amarillo fire officials urge you to inspect your fire place before using it.



Join us Live at Five as Angelica Brown brings you an in-depth look at hidden fire hazards you may have in your home.