"Sorghum U" scheduled to help producers reach better yield

PERRYTON, TX. - The Texas Panhandle will host an event coming soon to Perryton that could increase profit for Sorghum farmers.



It's called "Sorghum U", where industry insiders are set to present information on a wide variety of topics and different farm-level practices.



Perryton will have a session on scouting and controlling aphids as well as a session on irrigation and conservation technologies and practices.









Click here to learn more about Sorghum U.