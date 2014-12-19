Airline passenger dies after emergency landing in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX - One person is dead after an American Airlines plane is diverted to Lubbock International Airport Thursday night.



The unscheduled landing happened after the plane left Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, headed to Dallas Fort Worth. Hospital officials say a person was taken from the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport to University Medical Center in Lubbock.



The passenger died en route to the hospital. American Airlines could not comment on the status of the patient, however, they say the plane did eventually continue on to Dallas.



A statement from American Airlines was released this morning (Friday): "Flight 1527 (PHX-DFW) made a diversion to Lubbock last night because of an ill passenger on board. The flight landed and the passenger was removed. The flight then continued on to DFW. "