Indictments sought in more than 40 New Mexico police shootings

ALBUQUERQUE, NM. - Family members in New Mexico have called a press conference, calling on U.S. Attorney Damon Martinez to seek indictments against Albuquerque officers linked to more than 40 shootings since 2010.



Albuquerque and federal officials have signed an agreement to overhaul the city's troubled police department, but some family members of those killed by Albuquerque police shootings are still demanding federal indictments.



They are upset that Bernalillo County District Attorney Kari Brandenburg has not found probable cause against any of the officers.



The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico is still evaluating the March police shooting of 38-year-old homeland camper James Boyd. That shooting, caught on video, generated angry protests around the city.