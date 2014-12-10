Two dead in Assisted Living Fire

DALLAS, TX. - Two people have died and several were hurt in a fire at a four-story assisted living complex in Dallas.



A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman says two bodies were discovered early Wednesday morning in an upper-floor unit where the blaze apparently started.



Three other people were transported to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and other breathing problems. Those injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.



Authorities are trying to determine what sparked the five-alarm fire reported around 2 this morning. The fire was extinguished within a couple of hours. Firefighters helped some residents climb down truck ladders while others were assisted walking out of the building.



Officials say the blaze grew to fire alarms mainly due to concerns about the complex being an assisted-living facility.

