Armed robber uses hatchet to get money overnight

AMARILLO, TX. - A man armed with a hatchet robbed a Motel 6 in East Amarillo overnight.



Witnesses told police a man jumped over the counter at motel near I-40 east, demanding cash using a small hatchet.



The suspect ran off with an unknown amount of money and police are still searching for him at this hour.



He's described as a white male in his twenties wearing all black and a scarf over his head.



If you have any information about this crime, please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.