Stratford woman dies in accident on U.S. 287

AMARILLO, TX. - A Stratford woman died in an accident in Moore County.



DPS troopers say a cotton module truck was driving at slow speeds in the right lane along U.S. 287.



31 year old Beatriz Chavira rear ended the truck with her SUV.



Troopers say the woman did not slow down enough as she approached the truck.



Chavira was taken to Northwest Texas Hospital. She died hours later from injuries sustained in the accident.