Massive recall on Graco infant seats prompts investigation

The federal agency charged with keeping motorists save on U.S. roads is investigating whether child car-seat manufacturer Graco delayed in recalling millions of defective car seats.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced they are investigating the handling and reporting of a safety defect that made it difficult or impossible for parents to unlatch children from their car seats.

Some parents have resorted to calling 911 or cutting straps with scissors to free their children.

Graco and NHTSA have repeatedly clashed over the necessity of a recall for the seats.

The latest announcements just magnifies the ongoing tension between the regulator and manufacturer, which is owned by parent company Newell Rubbermaid.

In February 2014, Graco resisted the administration's call for more recalls until July.

The 6.1 million seats comprise the largest recall of children's car seats in U.S. History. Now NHTSA wants to know why the seats weren't recalled sooner.

Federal law requires manufacturers to report known safety defects to NHTSA within five business days.

Should the administration find that Graco violated the law, the company would be subject to a penalty as high as $35 million.