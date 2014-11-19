Extreme heat possible factor in local man's death

AMARILLO, TX. - An Amarillo man's death is under investigation this afternoon and APD's Special Crimes Unit says "major heat" could be a factor.



A medical call in the 5300 block of East Amarillo Boulevard led police to a body Tuesday evening.



First responders found major heat indications inside the home.



Investigators are now trying to determine if a heater is the source.



So far, police have no indication of foul play.



The man's identity has not been released at this time.



An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.