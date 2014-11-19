Federal indictments stick for Governor Perry

AUSTIN, TX. - Federal indictments against Governor Rick Perry will stick despite paperwork errors.



The judge denied a motion by the defense to dismiss the charges based on the technicality.



Perry is accused of abusing his power, by threatening to veto funding for a state ethics task force.



Prosecutors claim Perry had a vendetta against Travis County District Attorney Rosemary Lehmberg, who had been recently convicted of drunk driving.



Perry's lawyers argued saying it's his constitutional role as Governor to veto any budget item he chooses.



Perry remains undecided if he'll run for office in 2016.