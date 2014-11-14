DPS announces tips program on trafficking

AUSTIN, TX. - The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced a tips program for the public to report stash houses used for human smuggling or drug trafficking.



Governor Rick Perry says the 'Texas Stash House Rewards Program' is another way for Texans to help stop crimes in their neighborhoods.



The program announced in Austin is funded by the Governor's Criminal Justice Division.



DPS says the effort, which includes Texas Crime Stoppers, lets people anonymously report on stash houses.



Crime Stoppers will pay rewards up to $2,500 for information leading to the identification of stash houses used in transnational crimes. Tips can be submitted by telephone, via text or online.