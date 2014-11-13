Burglars busted by Amarillo police

AMARILLO, TX. - Three suspects in a home burglary are behind bars after Amarillo police receive a tip.



Around 11:30 Wednesday night APD officers responded to a possible burglary in progress in the 1700 block of Walker.



The three men involved in the burglary are Elijah Lee Castillo, Jonathan Colin and Elvis Arturo Perez.



Upon arrival, police found the suspects had already removed TV's, video games and consoles from the residence.



Officers were able to secure the location and took the three into custody.



They were all transported to the Potter County Detention Center.