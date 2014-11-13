Life without parole handed down to Canadian woman - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Life without parole handed down to Canadian woman

Adriana Lisa Perez
WHEELER COUNTY, TX. - A woman from Canadian will be spending life in prison without parole after being sentenced for capital murder.

31 year old Adriana Lisa Perez was arrested almost a year ago, after abducting a 2-week-old baby girl.

The body of the infant's mother, 23-year-old Leslie Perez, was found in her Shamrock residence just an hour before the arrest was made.

Prosecutors says Adriana Perez saw the newborn on a Facebook post and wanted a child of her own. She then lured the mother with offers of different baby items that were free.

Police found the infant unharmed when they located the suspect.

Wednesday, Perez pleaded guilty to capital murder in a plea deal.
