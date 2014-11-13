Plane crashes after taking off from Amarillo

SANTA FE COUNTY, NM. - An overnight plane crash has claimed the life of a pilot shortly after taking off from an Amarillo airport.



The FAA says, the single engine, privately owned plane was flying to Phoenix from Amarillo and went down near Clines Corners, about 50 miles south of Santa Fe.



Officials found one person dead among the fiery crash late Wednesday night.



Investigators do not think anyone else was on board.



At this time, the person killed has not been identified but an autopsy will be performed.





