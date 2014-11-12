Overnight chase leads police to stolen vehicle

Amarillo, TX - An overnight chase by Amarillo police ended with the recovery of a stolen vehicle and property.



Just after midnight, officers checking motel parking lots near I-40 noticed a suspicious vehicle. After running the license plate, they found the license plate itself had been stolen from a vehicle in a local robbery.

Officers tried to stop the driver, 23 year old Jacob Gregory but he took off heading West toward Arnot Road. The suspect then turned around and drove back into Amarillo, entering and exiting the interstate in different locations.

Police were able to hinder the vehicle by placing road spikes in the driver's path. After the tires went flat, the suspect fled on foot leaving a female passenger in the car.

Following a short foot pursuit, officers were able to tase Gregory and place him under arrest.

After investigating the situation further APD officers discovered the car, a white 4 door Nissan, was reported stolen out of Roswell, New Mexico. Inside the vehicle was a large amount of stolen property from other incidents as well.

No one was injured in the chase. The incident is still under investigation at this time.