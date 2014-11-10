Armed robber strikes again at local Dollar General

AMARILLO, TX. - A local Dollar General store is the latest victim in a string of robberies APD is investigating.

Amarillo police were dispatched over the weekend to an armed robbery in progress at the Dollar General at 4308 South Washington.

This time, however, the suspect made off with money in broad day light. It was around 10:45 Saturday morning when a customer walked into the store to find the masked robber holding store employees at gunpoint behind the register.

The customer left the business immediately and called police. Before officers arrived, the suspect took off between businesses and is believed to be driving a compact SUV.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a black hoodie and hockey mask. Witnesses say he is also armed with a handgun. The same description of a man wanted for 10 other armed robberies recently.

If you have information on this crime or suspect, you are urged to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. An anonymous tip leading to an arrest could earn you a reward of up to $300.