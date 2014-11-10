Pedestrian killed in early morning accident

UPDATE: The area near Arden Road and Challenge has been cleared and traffic is able to move through the school zone.

Police are continuing to investigate the scene where one woman was killed and another was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The 25 year old driver responsible for hitting the woman has been released pending the outcome of this investigation.

AMARILLO, TX. - One woman is dead this morning after being struck by a vehicle in Southwest Amarillo.

The accident happened near Challenge and Arden Road where the 38 year old was walking alongside her mother who was in a motorized wheelchair. Police say alcohol may have been a factor.

The fatal wreck happened in a school zone and children will soon be walking to school. Police are asking all drivers to take an alternate route to drop their children off.

