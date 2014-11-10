Pedestrian killed in early morning accident

UPDATE: The area near Arden Road and Challenge has been cleared and traffic is able to move through the school zone.
Police are continuing to investigate the scene where one woman was killed and another was taken to the hospital with injuries.
The 25 year old driver responsible for hitting the woman has been released pending the outcome of this investigation.
AMARILLO, TX. - One woman is dead this morning after being struck by a vehicle in Southwest Amarillo.
The accident happened near Challenge and Arden Road where the 38 year old was walking alongside her mother who was in a motorized wheelchair. Police say alcohol may have been a factor.
The fatal wreck happened in a school zone and children will soon be walking to school. Police are asking all drivers to take an alternate route to drop their children off.
We'll continue to keep you posted with the very latest, on NewsChannel 10.
The Chancellor of Texas Tech University made a stop in Amarillo today to give an update on the planning process of the new veterinary school that has been in the works for a couple of years now.
The Chancellor of Texas Tech University made a stop in Amarillo today to give an update on the planning process of the new veterinary school that has been in the works for a couple of years now.
The Amarillo Area Foundation is awarding more than 300 scholarships to Panhandle area students for this next year.
The Amarillo Area Foundation is awarding more than 300 scholarships to Panhandle area students for this next year.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 18
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 18
Amarillo police are investigating a hit-and-run that struck a 4-year-old boy.
Amarillo police are investigating a hit-and-run that struck a 4-year-old boy.
The Dumas Police Department needs the public's help in finding those responsible for a series of break-ins at a local storage facility.
The Dumas Police Department needs the public's help in finding those responsible for a series of break-ins at a local storage facility.