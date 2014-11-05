Texas Hunt Dinner & Silent Auction slated

AMARILLO, TX. - The Texas Hunt Dinner & Silent Auction has been slated for next week in Amarillo.



The November 13th fundraiser will feature wild game on the menu, such as Elk, Deer and Dove to name a few.



Entertainment will be provided by Pat Swindell and the Pizazz.



Local businessman, William Ware will be hosting the event beginning at 7 pm and it benefits the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.



All proceeds go toward keeping the Botanical Gardens maintained and looking beautiful for residents and visitors.



Tickets are only $50 and you can get them by calling Misty Lloyd at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens. The number to call is 352-6513.