Two drive-by shootings connected to suspect

AMARILLO, TX. - Amarillo police are investigating two drive-by shootings in Southeast Amarillo.

It was just before 10:00 Monday night when APD was dispatched to 'shots fired' in the 2000 block of Southeast 28th Street.

Witnesses say several rounds were fired from a large caliber handgun, striking a vehicle nearby.

Police say the suspect was firing in the direction of an apartment complex.

Just a short time later, another caller reported a drive-by shooting in the 1000 block of South Ricks.

The suspect, 19 year old Alex Chairez was located and taken into custody by police. Officers believe the two shootings are related.

Chairez was arrested at a residence on Dunaway Street in Amarillo and officers were able to recover the weapon.

He was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center on charges of deadly conduct.
