Alabama Murder Suspect Caught by Local DPS

AMARILLO, TX. - Local troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety have apprehended a murder suspect wanted out of Alabama.

46 year old Brett Yeiter, considered armed and dangerous, was pulled over on I-40 in Carson County Thursday afternoon.

He's wanted for the murder of Paul Phillips, an Escambia County pastor who is also Yeiter's father-in-law. Police say Yeiter shot Phillips in the head earlier this week, outside the church he pastored.

Yeiter was believed to be on the run to South Florida where he has family.

Troopers with DPS were alerted in the panhandle and made a traffic stop just outside of Amarillo. That's when an arrest was made and the suspect was booked into the Carson County Jail.

Carson County Deputies say authorities from Alabama are already on their way to extradite Yeiter.