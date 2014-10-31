Seven people sent to the hospital after major accident on 1-27

UPDATE: Seven people were sent to the hospital after a major accident on 1-27 Friday morning.



The semi truck involved crossed over the median into the southbound lane and crashed into two other trucks.



The accident rerouted traffic from the southbound lane of I-27 for several hours causing delays throughout the morning.



Those sent to the hospital all suffered minor injuries.



---------------------------



UPDATE: An APD scene supervisor has advised that Southbound traffic has been routed off of Interstate 27 at 26th Avenue to about Georgia Street.



Northbound traffic is down to one lane but is delayed from Georgia to S. Washington.



APD advises that seven people have been transported with minor injuries, at least two trucks involved, a small diesel leak has been stopped



-------------------------------



AMARILLO, TX - An accident involving 4 vehicles has shut down Interstate 27 near the Parker Street overpass in Amarillo.



Emergency crews are on scene now and traffic is backed up for miles. At least one person had to be extracted from their vehicle.



In all, 7 people have been transported to the hospital with minor injuries.



NewsChannel 10 crews are on scene and tell us the vehicles involved include 2 semi trucks, a cement truck and one passenger vehicle.



Police are rerouting traffic and asking folks traveling to take an alternate route.



Crews are working to clear the scene, however it may take some time.



One vehicle was having to be removed from the guardrail on the overpass and the rear axle was completely ripped from underneath a semi.