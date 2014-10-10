Dove Creek Ranch Equine Rescue to hold fundraiser

Canyon, TX - Within the past couple of years reports of animal cruelty have surfaced in the panhandle. Multiple horses were found in poor condition and seized due to neglect and starvation. When this happened Dove Creek Ranch Equine Rescue which was founded just 3 years ago, was able to take the horses and rehabilitate them.



Laurie Higgins lost her husband to cancer just a year earlier and came to find comfort and healing from horses she and her husband owned. It was then she realized she could also provide healing and comfort for those horses that were hurting.

Dove Creek Ranch Equine Rescue is located just 5 miles west of Canyon and a few miles from Buffalo Wildlife Refuge in the Tierra Blanca creek canyon. The backdrop for the facility is certainly therapeutic with 800 acres of canyon and grassy plains for the herd to run. The natural environment helps balance physical, mental and emotional issues for both horses and humans.

The rescue is made up of volunteers and has a trainer that works with each horse. One that will establish trust and develop a relationship as well. When the horses leave they are solid, balanced and ready for their new home.

In turn, horses have the ability to rehabilitate people who are grieving, suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, autism or abuse. They can sense how people feel which is a good quality. It then allows people to let their guard down and heal through therapy with the horses.

Volunteers at the rescue are responsible for the care and upkeep, which is why Dove Creek Ranch will be hosting it's annual fundraiser tonight (Friday, Oct. 10th).

It's the 3rd Annual Bob Higgins Memorial Barn Dance. The event helps provide every need for the recovering equines, and the cost to rehabilitate them each year is anywhere from $1800 to $2400 dollars per horse.

Join the whole gang at Dove Creek Ranch Arena from 7 to 11 tonight. It's located at 16201 Gordon Cummings Road in Canyon. You can get tickets online or at the door for only $50!