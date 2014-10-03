Senior pictures turned into porn by Texas photographer

TYLER, TX - A photographer whose work included senior portraits for some high school students in East Texas has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.



Todd B. Fleming of McKinney faces up to 30 years in federal prison.



Sentencing is pending for the 54-year-old Fleming, who pleaded guilty Thursday in Tyler to sexual exploitation of children. Officials say Fleming took senior photos and other images for some students in the Tyler Independent School District.



Prosecutors say Fleming coerced minors from 1999 to 2007 to engage in sexually explicit conduct in which he produced child pornography.



He was indicted in April 2013 on 24 counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of possession of child pornography. Fleming pleaded guilty to just one count involving several minors. The other charges were dismissed.