New Mexico approaches voter registration deadline

SANTA FE, N.M. - New Mexicans have only a few more days to become eligible to vote in the Nov. 4 general election.



The deadline to register as a voter is Tuesday. Which is also the first day New Mexico residents can cast ballots in person at a county clerk's office.



County clerks will begin mailing out absentee ballots to voters on Tuesday as well. Statewide locations will expand for Early voting on October 18.



The Secretary of State's office says nearly 1.3 million New Mexicans were registered to vote at the start of the month.



Four years ago when Republican Susana Martinez was elected governor, nearly 608,000 New Mexicans cast ballots in the general election. Those numbers represented just over 50 percent of those registered to vote.