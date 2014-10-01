Foster child on life support after choking incident

LUBBOCK, TX - A baby in foster care is now on life support at Covenant Children's Hospital after choking on a baby wipe at an off-site foster home in Midland.



The child was placed by High Sky Children's Ranch.Executive Director Ja Lynn Hogan says they will be evaluating the situation and looking at the results of the investigation.



It will then be determined if changes need to be made.Hogan says doctors believe the baby does not have brain activity and is on life support at Lubbock's Covenant Children's Hospital.



Texas Child Protective Services confirms that there is an investigation in progress.