More allegations of excessive force surface in Clovis

CLOVIS, NM. - More allegations of excessive force have surfaced in Clovis. An attorney says a Clovis police officer facing an internal investigation over excessive force also roughed up a female suspect.



Attorney Dan Lindsey says the woman recently came forward to allege Brent Aguilar slammed her on a concrete porch during her February arrest for concealing identity and resisting arrest.



Aguilar is under an internal investigation for slamming a handcuffed passenger into the asphalt during a traffic stop in August.



Melanie Ryan is the victim this time that says Aguilar took her to the ground during a domestic disturbance call. Lindsey says Ryan suffered bruising to her chest and face.



Ryan later pleaded no contest to a concealing identity charge.



Clovis Police Chief Steve Sanders says investigators are looking into the latest allegation.