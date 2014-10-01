More allegations of excessive force surface in Clovis - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

More allegations of excessive force surface in Clovis

CLOVIS, NM. -  More allegations of excessive force have surfaced in Clovis. An attorney says a Clovis police officer facing an internal investigation over excessive force also roughed up a female suspect.

Attorney Dan Lindsey says the woman recently came forward to allege Brent Aguilar slammed her on a concrete porch during her February arrest for concealing identity and resisting arrest.

Aguilar is under an internal investigation for slamming a handcuffed passenger into the asphalt during a traffic stop in August.

Melanie Ryan is the victim this time that says Aguilar took her to the ground during a domestic disturbance call. Lindsey says Ryan suffered bruising to her chest and face.

Ryan later pleaded no contest to a concealing identity charge. 

Clovis Police Chief Steve Sanders says investigators are looking into the latest allegation. 
