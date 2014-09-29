Area lane closures

Amarillo, TX - As we head into October this week, we have several lane closures that might have you headed in different directions on your commute.



On I-40, you can expect lane closures in both directions between Pullman Road and Loop 335/Soncy. TxDOT will be patching pavement there, as well as on I-27 where lanes will be closed in both directions from the interchange to Western.

Another location to watch for is Lakeside Drive all the way around to Soncy following Loop 335. This will be closed in both directions for fog sealing.

If you live in the area of 58th Street between Georgia and Washington, you'll be seeing more changes. Workers are rerouting Southbound Bonham Street traffic over to Milam. Of course, two lanes along 58th Street will continue to be closed throughout next summer as previously reported.

We've also been telling you about delays and detours near Buffalo Stadium Road during football season. Now TxDOT will be closing US 87 underneath the overpass in both directions. This will cause traffic to be re-routed to the frontage roads until the project is complete. The only exception will be Northbound US 87 which will be open during stadium events.