House destroyed in early morning fire - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

House destroyed in early morning fire

Amarillo, TX - An early morning house fire in South Amarillo has fire marshals investigating today. 

First responders got the call around 5:45 a.m. to flames coming from an attic in the 2700 block of Emily. 

Fire officials say the home was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.

The house appears to be destroyed, however, the investigation will show more throughout the day. 

Powered by Frankly