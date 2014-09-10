Woman killed crossing I-40

Amarillo, TX. - A local woman is dead after being run over on Interstate 40 Wednesday morning.

Amarillo police say 42 year old Carla Snow was crossing I-40 East near the Nelson Street exit when she was hit by two cars. Emergency crews were on the scene when the call came out around 4 a.m.

Traffic was backed up and down to one lane on I-40 East for a few hours this morning.

APD has not determined why the woman was crossing the interstate.

An autopsy has been ordered and according to police reports there is no indication of excessive speed or alcohol consumption by the drivers of the vehicles.