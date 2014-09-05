SXSW Festival to see safety changes

AUSTIN, TX. - Austin officials are recognizing the city is at a "critical point" in making a decision when it comes to better safety precautions at the annual South by Southwest Festival.

The idea to implement a new plan comes after a car crash earlier this year during the festival that killed four people.

A new report on South by Southwest released Thursday, faults the festival organizers and planners of not notifying the city in advance of unofficial events.

The possibility of issuing temporary event permits from the city is being discussed at this time. This step would help officials focus on safety and traffic control. Additional patrol officers and a shuttle in the downtown area during the festival is also being proposed.

