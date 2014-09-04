Amarillo police search for armed robbery suspect - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Amarillo police search for armed robbery suspect

Amarillo, TX. - Amarillo police are searching at this hour for the suspect of an armed robbery.

Officers were called to the Toot 'n Totum in the 5300 block of Canyon Drive around 4:10 this morning (Thursday, Sept. 4th).

The store clerk told police the man entered the store with a revolver and demanded money. The suspect took money from the cash register and fled the store on foot.

He was last seen heading westbound. He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 165 pounds, wearing brown gloves and a black bandana covering his face.

No vehicles were seen leaving the robbery.

If you have information about this crime, contact Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.
Powered by Frankly