UPDATE: Fans face detours at Kimbrough this season

Canyon, TX. - Major changes in traffic near Kimbrough Memorial Stadium will force football fans to find another route to the game tonight (Thursday, August 28th) as the Randall Raiders kickoff their season against Plainview.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation says the Buffalo Stadium bridge over U.S. 87 is closed. So folks attending games throughout the football season will need to come up with a different travel plan.

To help you better prepare, TxDOT has laid it all out for travelers to have better access. The overpass is being replaced after structural problems were found in the bridge during a routine inspection.

The estimated 2 million dollar project is expected to be completed by late November, weather permitting.

Click here for a map of the traffic flow in and out of the stadium due to the bridge closure on Buffalo Stadium/Country Club Road.
