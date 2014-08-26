Polls open for Oklahoma voters

Oklahoma - Polls are open for Oklahoma voters.



Those casting a ballot in runoff races across the state have until 7 tonight (Tuesday, Aug. 26th) to make their vote count.



Party nominations will be decided for seats in the U.S. Senate and House and in several legislative contests.



Democrats will choose a nominee for the U.S. Senate to face Republican U.S. Rep. James Lankford and for state Superintendent of Education to face GOP nominee Joy Hofmeister.



Both Democrats and Republicans will choose a nominee for the 5th Congressional District seat that was held by Lankford before he ran for and won the GOP nomination in the Senate race.



Polls opened across the state at 7 this morning.