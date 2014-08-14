AFD fights overnight blaze

Amarillo, TX - Amarillo firefighters battled a blaze overnight with six units responding.

It was just after midnight when fire crews arrived to a residence in the 1300 block of Rosemont.

NewsChannel 10 has confirmed that although the home was occupied at the time of the fire, no one was injured.

Amarillo fire officials say the blaze has been determined accidental and originated on the back deck of the home, then spread to the attic.

Although the flames spread quickly, fire crews were able to get the fire out within 30 minutes.

The estimated total loss is around seventy five thousand dollars.