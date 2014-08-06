Texas - Two separate wrecks leave three area residents dead, the first one happened in Wheeler County where two people died
According to the DPS, an SUV traveling northbound on U.S. 83 at a high rate of speed crashed into a ditch.
The driver, Jose Molinero and the passenger, Ricardo Robles were ejected from the vehicle. The two were pronounced dead at the scene.
The second wreck occurred on Monday afternoon in Hansford County leaving one man dead.
A semi-truck drove off the north side of the roadway and crashed into trees.
Gary Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.