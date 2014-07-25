Get Fit partners with The Bridge for 'Hot Blooded Run'

Amarillo, TX - Get Fit of Amarillo has partnered up with The Bridge-Children's Advocacy Center for this year's 'Hot Blooded Run'.
The annual race begins at 7:30 a.m., Saturday the 26th. The event helps raise money for abused children in the panhandle area.
The Bridge offers a comfortable, private, child-friendly setting where forensic interviews and exams can be conducted. The center works alongside multiple agencies to best serve victims of child abuse and sexual assault. The alternate goal is to help our community get fit and live well.
The event includes a timed 5K or 10K as well as a 1 mile walk. The course begins at Get Fit, which has a new location at 1911 S. Georgia Street, in Wolflin Square.
To sign up for the event you can go to 'Get Fit' or visit www.getmeregistered.com
. It's only $20 to enter and advanced registration is advised.
Awards will be given for overall winners, masters and age group winners for the timed events. A technical shirt will be given to the first 250 runners to register for the timed races.
The 2014 race series winner will be named and the fastest combined time for both the 5K and 10 K will win a new pair of shoes from Get Fit!