Madison Alewel

Madison anchors the 4, 6, 9 and 10 p.m. newscasts. She joined NewsChannel10 as a reporter in October 2013.

She comes to the Panhandle from Las Vegas, NV, but is a native Missourian from Kansas City.

Madison graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish. She also spent some time studying abroad in Barcelona, Spain.



Madison began her broadcasting career at KOMU-TV, the local NBC affiliate in Columbia, MO. She worked there for two years while attending Mizzou.



When she's not chasing stories, she enjoys traveling, running, drinking way too much coffee and cheering on her Mizzou Tigers.



Madison loves telling stories from across the Panhandle and would love to tell your story too. You can contact Madison at madison@newschannel10.com.