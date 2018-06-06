Experts focus on animal mortality management to protect against - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Experts focus on animal mortality management to protect against diseases

By Nicolette Perrone, Reporter
Connect

People traveled from countries like Kenya and Australia to attend the International Symposium on Animal Mortality Management, with a goal of learning best practices to protect humans and animals against diseases caused by animal remains.

Powered by Frankly