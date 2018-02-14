Sandies ranked one of the top teams in the nation

The Sandies are no strangers to excellence. They are ranked one of the top teams in the nation going into this season. Amarillo High is also ranked in most polls as the best team in Texas. The 2018 baseball season begins next week for some of the teams in the Panhandle.
