Dentist "filling" a business need - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Dentist "filling" a business need

By Nicolette Perrone, Reporter
Connect
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics sees about 30,000 patients annually at their locations in Amarillo.

They hope their new facility, which is across the street from their current practice, will allow them to help more smiles in the community.

Powered by Frankly