Tacos Garcia

In 1988 at the tender age of 19, George A Veloz II and his wife Mitsy were offered an opportunity to move from Midland, Texas to manage his father’s “burrito stand” located in Amarillo on Amarillo Boulevard. George had some experience working in his father’s restaurants in Midland; there was the Monterrey Cocina Mexicana Café and Jorge’s Café.
7900 Broadway
Amarillo, TX 79105
(806) 383-1010
publicfile@kfda.com
(806) 383-1010EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.