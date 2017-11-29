Tacos Garcia - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Tacos Garcia

In 1988 at the tender age of 19, George A Veloz II and his wife Mitsy were offered an opportunity to move from Midland, Texas to manage his father’s “burrito stand” located in Amarillo on Amarillo Boulevard. George had some experience working in his father’s restaurants in Midland; there was the Monterrey Cocina Mexicana Café and Jorge’s Café.

Powered by Frankly