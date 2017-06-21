Sports with DJ Ezell 6-21-17 - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Sports with DJ Ezell 6-21-17

By D.J. Ezell, NewsChannel 10 Sports
Amarillo is the home to a AA minor league baseball team, WT introduces Matt Stewart as the new Track & Field and Cross Country head coach, and Rellie Kaputin and Marshall Kasowski are named the Lone Star Conference Athletes of the Year.

