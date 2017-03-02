#1 Eastern New Mexico vs #8 Texas A&M Kingsville - Lone Star Con - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

#1 Eastern New Mexico vs #8 Texas A&M Kingsville - Lone Star Conference Tournament

By Brianna Mellon, Sports Director
Connect

#1  Eastern New Mexico opens up the Lone Star Conference Tournament against # 8 Texas A&M Kingsville

Powered by Frankly