It’s going to be another warm and breezy day with highs warming back into the 80′s. Winds will be out of southwest at 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. High fire danger is once again expected in the west. A red flag warning is in effect. We drop into the 70′s tomorrow ahead of a cold front. Rain and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday into Thursday. We drop into the 60′s on Thursday. We warm into the 80′s again for Easter weekend.