Sunray woman pleads guilty to charges in Sodus double homicide

Former Sunray police chief and wife charged for double homicide case (source: WROC)
By Kaitlin Johnson | April 16, 2019 at 10:20 AM CDT - Updated April 16 at 10:23 AM

SODUS, NY (KFDA) - Charlene Childers, a Sunray woman accused of charges related to the shooting deaths of a couple in Sodus, New York, has entered a guilty plea.

According to CBS station WROC, Childers appeared in court Tuesday where she entered a guilty plea. As part of the agreement, the murder charge against Childers will be reduced to manslaughter. She will also waive her right to appeal.

This comes after a judge decided that Childers and her husband Timothy Dean would be tried together in the case rather than separate.

Dean faces charges of one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

The two are accused of the shooting deaths of 28-year-old Joshua Niles and 24-year-old Amber Washburn in October.

Jury selection for Dean’s trial is scheduled for May 15, and Childers is set to be sentenced in June.

