Dead skunk found in Gray County tests positive for rabies

GRAY COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - A dead skunk that was found in Gray County just south of Pampa has tested positive for rabies.
On March 30, a woman arrived at her friend’s property to care for their animals while the family was out of town when she found a dead skunk in the enclosed duck pen.
After calling animal control, the woman used a rake to pull the skunk’s body out of the pen.
The skunk tested positive for rabies.
Rabies is a dangerous virus that is spread through the saliva of animals sick with rabies. The vast majority of rabies cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention each year occur in wild animals.
To avoid exposure to rabies, the Texas Department of Public Health says you should never touch or handle an unfamiliar animal and to call animal management or animal control if you are concerned about a sick animal.
