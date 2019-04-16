Catholic worship center invites Amarillo community to pray for Paris

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A local Catholic worship center is inviting the community to pray for Paris with them in the wake of the Notre Dame Cathedral fire.
On Tuesday, April 16, the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center is hosting a labyrinth walking prayer.
A labyrinth is a metaphor for life and the journey Christians partake in to find God in the center.
Those who attend walk the maze, reciting whatever prayers are on their heart.
“Tomorrow we will have our labyrinth open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. We had planned that for Holy Week, but now it’s even more important and more appropriate that we invite the public to come out and pray with the people of Paris, show our support and offer our prayers to them as we enter into this Holy Week,” said Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center Executive Director Linda Astuto.
The Notre Dame Cathedral is a notable landmark for Christianity all over the world.
If you would like to pray with them, you can find the worship center at 2100 North Spring.
Everyone is invited to attend, no matter what faith you practice.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.