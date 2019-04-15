WT Baseball sweeps Tarleton in a four game series in Canyon

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Buff Baseball got four big wins in Canyon this weekend against LSC rival Tarleton State.
The series was played as two doubleheaders- two games on Friday afternoon, and two games on Sunday afternoon.
The Buffs got a Game 1 win with a 7-4 final over the Texans. Dom Yeareago got his 21st career save, breaking a West Texas A&M program record.
Game 2 resulted in another Buffs win, this one with an 8-2 final. Senior pitcher Austin Gehle recorded his first career save for WT.
Sunday brought another doubleheader. Game 3 ended on a walk-off RBI double by Tanner Schuetz, that scored three runs in the bottom of the 7th to get the 8-7 win.
Game 4 completed the series sweep with a 12-9, the most runs scored by the Buffs during the weekend.
The Buffs have their last home series of the regular season starting on Thursday against UT Permian Basin.
