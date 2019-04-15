Warmer Monday forecast

Were starting off the week with much warmer temps. Morning temps are starting off in the 40′s and 50′s before warming into the 80′s. Skies will be mostly sunny with breezy winds. Winds will be out of the southwest at 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Critical to elevated fire danger is expected. We stay in the 80′s Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday we drop back into the 70′s. A few afternoon thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day on Wednesday.